December 23, 2019

State budget for 2020: economic growth of 4.1%, budget deficit of 3.59%
By Edwig Ban On Monday, December 23, 2019, the Government led by Ludovic Orban (National Liberal Party) undertook responsibility in the joint plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, on the draft law of the state budget for 2020. The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate met (...)

Leu Exchange Rate Falls To 4.7794 Units Vs Euro On Christmas Eve The Romanian leu fell against the euro by midday Tuesday, the day before Christmas, and the central bank’s reference was set at 4.7794 units, the second lowest level since November 21, 2019 when the leu reached 4.7808 units per (...)

PM Orban's Christmas message: Let's hold on to our desire to do good every day PM Ludovic Orban said in his message sent for Christmas that we need "to hold on to our desire to do good every day and rediscover the cohesion that we need as a society." "The spirit of Christmas, the Christmas carols and traditions give us joy, and they make us want to offer (...)

Chinese Embassy: US Ambassador spoke badly of the Chinese 5G technology without reason at all The US Ambassador in Bucharest "spoke badly about the Chinese 5G technology without any reason at all," said the Chinese Embassy's spokesman in Bucharest, Tang Fujian, in a statement released on Tuesday. According to this source, on Friday, the US ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian (...)

UPDATE Head of educational group in Romania taken from home over extradition request from Erdogan authorities / Extradition rejected The president of an educational group in Romania was retained at his home on Tuesday morning based on an extradition request from the authorities of the Erdogan regime. Fatih Gursoy, the Turkish-origin head of the Lumina educational group, is due to hear a decision of Romanian judges on the (...)

Romanian business people withdraw distraint on air traffic authority Romatsa The Romanian business people known as the Micula Brothers, who have won a case against Romania at the International Court of Arbitration, have withdrawn the distraint applied to air traffic authority Romatsa as part of their efforts to recover the debt the Romanian state holds towards them. The (...)

EU Court rejects Romanian ex-leader Liviu Dragnea's request to annul prison sentence The EU Court has rejected a court action by Romania's former leader Liviu Dragnea, now in jail, by which he attempt to obtained the annulment of the prison sentence in a corruption case, according to news agency Mediafax.

Cluj Avram Iancu Airport receives 44 million lei for development The management of the Cluj Avram Iancu International Airport signed contracts for funding from non-reimbursable funds under the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme for two major development projects, with a total value worth 44 million lei. "It is an extraordinary success of the (...)

 

