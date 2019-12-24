JusMin Predoiu and U.S. Ambassador Zuckerman discuss importance of recovering damages from offenses

JusMin Predoiu and U.S. Ambassador Zuckerman discuss importance of recovering damages from offenses. The importance of recovering damages from offenses was one of the topics discussed by Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu with U.S. Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman. According to a Justice Ministry (MJ) release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, Minister Catalin Predoiu met with Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief of the Mission Abigail Rupp and Political Counselor Bianca Menendez. "Ambassador of the U.S. Adrian Zuckerman voiced his entire support for the efforts of the Justice Minister to restore the Public Ministry's capacity to confront organised crime and corruption with energy and professionalism, as well as all forms of offenses. Both sides insisted on the importance of recovering damages from offenses. The U.S. are ready to support with their expertise and experts the development of the capacity of the judicial system in Romania in order to recover the damages caused by offenses wherever they are located in the world," the release mentions. The dialogue on this topic will be resumed in January in order to organise the meeting between the Romanian and the U.S. experts, the MJ informs. Moreover, the quoted source showed that the two sides expressed their belief that the effort to combat organised crime will be increasingly more efficient as the management of the Public Ministry stabilises following the procedure started by the Justice Ministry and the development of international judicial cooperation which is aimed at trafficking in minors, drug trafficking, international corruption and the recovery of damages. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]