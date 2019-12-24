UPDATE Head of educational group in Romania taken from home over extradition request from Erdogan authorities / Extradition rejected



UPDATE Head of educational group in Romania taken from home over extradition request from Erdogan authorities / Extradition rejected.

The president of an educational group in Romania was retained at his home on Tuesday morning based on an extradition request from the authorities of the Erdogan regime. Fatih Gursoy, the Turkish-origin head of the Lumina educational group, is due to hear a decision of Romanian judges on the extradition request, according to a Lumina press release.UPDATE Romanian judges decided later on Tuesday to reject the extradition request.