Romanian business people withdraw distraint on air traffic authority Romatsa

Romanian business people withdraw distraint on air traffic authority Romatsa. The Romanian business people known as the Micula Brothers, who have won a case against Romania at the International Court of Arbitration, have withdrawn the distraint applied to air traffic authority Romatsa as part of their efforts to recover the debt the Romanian state holds towards them. The announcement was made by PM Ludovic Orban in statements for HotNews.ro on Tuesday. [Read the article in HotNews]