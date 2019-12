EU Court rejects Romanian ex-leader Liviu Dragnea's request to annul prison sentence

EU Court rejects Romanian ex-leader Liviu Dragnea's request to annul prison sentence. The EU Court has rejected a court action by Romania's former leader Liviu Dragnea, now in jail, by which he attempt to obtained the annulment of the prison sentence in a corruption case, according to news agency Mediafax. [Read the article in HotNews]