Cluj Avram Iancu Airport receives 44 million lei for development. The management of the Cluj Avram Iancu International Airport signed contracts for funding from non-reimbursable funds under the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme for two major development projects, with a total value worth 44 million lei. "It is an extraordinary success of the airport. The Airport concluded and signed funding contracts, two contracts, worth almost 10 million euro, very important for the development of the airport. It is the taxiway, where almost 50% is eligible and security equipment, where 98% are eligible expenses," Airport Director General David Ciceo told a press conference on Tuesday. He pointed out that the two projects were signed on Friday. "Transport Minister, Mr Lucian Bode, and Director General of the Cluj Avram Iancu International Airport, Mr David Ciceo, signed on Friday, 20 December, in Bucharest, the funding contracts for the two development projects. The total value of the investment 'the taxiway parallel to the runway' is worth 63,303,561 lei (VAT excluded), out of which the value of approximately 28 million lei will be supported from non-reimbursable funds. For the 'standard 3 type CTX equipment of explosive detection,' the total value of the investment is 19,574,940 lei (VAT excluded), out of which approximately 16 million lei will be covered from non-reimbursable funds. The total value of the non-reimbursable funds approved for the two projects stands at approximately 44 million lei," reads an information of the Cluj airport. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]