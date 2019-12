Leu Exchange Rate Falls To 4.7794 Units Vs Euro On Christmas Eve

The Romanian leu fell against the euro by midday Tuesday, the day before Christmas, and the central bank's reference was set at 4.7794 units, the second lowest level since November 21, 2019 when the leu reached 4.7808 units per euro.