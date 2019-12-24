PM Orban's Christmas message: Let's hold on to our desire to do good every day



PM Ludovic Orban said in his message sent for Christmas that we need "to hold on to our desire to do good every day and rediscover the cohesion that we need as a society." "The spirit of Christmas, the Christmas carols and traditions give us joy, and they make us want to offer joy to the other too, on our turn. The celebration of our Jesus Christ's birth has this blessed power of making us better, more emphatic and supportive. Let's hold on to this desire to do good every day so that we rediscover the cohesion that we need as a society," said Orban in his message. He wished "A peaceful, rich holiday, full of joy and love" and "Merry Christmas" to all Romanians, wherever they are. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)