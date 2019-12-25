 
December 25, 2019

Ion Munteanu, appointed governor of the Administration of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reservation
Dec 25, 2019

Ion Munteanu, appointed governor of the Administration of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reservation.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban appointed Ion Munteanu as governor of the Administration of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reservation. According to a PM decision, published in the Official Journal on Tuesday, Ion Munteanu was appointed as governor, with the rank of undersecretary of state, of the Administration of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reservation, at the proposal of the Environment, Waters and Forests Ministers. At the same time, Orban revoked Catalin Tibuleac from this office. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

