December 27, 2019

Romania Private Lending Grows 0.1% on Month in November
Romania Private Lending Grows 0.1% on Month in November.

Private lending in Romania grew 0.1% (-0.1% in real terms) in November compared with October, to RON268.671 billion, central bank data showed Friday.

Frames Barometer: Workforce shortage seen as top challenge to business environment in 2020 The workforce crisis, the rise of inflation, the prospects for the national currency's depreciation and the expansion of the financial gridlock are seen as the major challenges to the business environment in 2020, found the 9th "Barometer on the state of the economy" conducted by (...)

Gov't adopts memorandum on abolition of Section for Investigation of Criminal Offences in the Judiciary The government adopted at its Friday evening meeting the Justice Ministry's memorandum proposing the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Criminal Offences in the Judiciary (SIIJ). The adoption of the memorandum does not mean that the government dismantles the SIIJ, but only that (...)

EMag Boasts Record Christmas Sales eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, had a record holiday season, with a rise in sales of at least 26% over the previous year in Romania and 30% in all the countries it operates in.

The industrial revolution 4.0 in Romania, a challenge of the next decade By Jerom Bolt The discrepancy between the favorable evolution of the IT&C sector in Romania and the low level of digitization represents a challenge for the new development cycle of Romania, an analysis of the Transylvania Bank shows. The main cause of the gap is the fact that most of the (...)

Tarom Signs Deal For 9 ATR Aircraft to Refresh Fleet Flag-carrying airline Tarom has announced the signing of the lease for nine 72-seat ATR aircraft due to arrive as of February 2020. The new aircraft will be used on regional routes and replace Tarom’s current ATRs.

MJ Memorandum proposing dissolution of SIIJ among items on gov't meeting agenda The Memorandum on the organisation and functioning of the Special Section for Investigating Magistrates (SIIJ), drafted by the Ministry of Justice, which proposes the very dissolution of the SIIJ, is among the items on the government's Friday evening meeting agenda. The meeting will start at (...)

Insolvencies in Romania Down 24.4% in Jan-Nov The number of companies that entered insolvency in the first 11 months of 2019 dropped 24.4% compared with the same period last year, to a total of 5,830, Trade Registry data showed Friday.

 

