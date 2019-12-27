EMag Boasts Record Christmas SaleseMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, had a record holiday season, with a rise in sales of at least 26% over the previous year in Romania and 30% in all the countries it operates in.
The industrial revolution 4.0 in Romania, a challenge of the next decadeBy Jerom Bolt The discrepancy between the favorable evolution of the IT&C sector in Romania and the low level of digitization represents a challenge for the new development cycle of Romania, an analysis of the Transylvania Bank shows. The main cause of the gap is the fact that most of the (...)
Tarom Signs Deal For 9 ATR Aircraft to Refresh FleetFlag-carrying airline Tarom has announced the signing of the lease for nine 72-seat ATR aircraft due to arrive as of February 2020. The new aircraft will be used on regional routes and replace Tarom’s current ATRs.
Insolvencies in Romania Down 24.4% in Jan-NovThe number of companies that entered insolvency in the first 11 months of 2019 dropped 24.4% compared with the same period last year, to a total of 5,830, Trade Registry data showed Friday.