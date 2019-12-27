MJ Memorandum proposing dissolution of SIIJ among items on gov't meeting agenda

MJ Memorandum proposing dissolution of SIIJ among items on gov't meeting agenda. The Memorandum on the organisation and functioning of the Special Section for Investigating Magistrates (SIIJ), drafted by the Ministry of Justice, which proposes the very dissolution of the SIIJ, is among the items on the government's Friday evening meeting agenda. The meeting will start at 8.00 pm on Friday evening, with the said Memorandum being among the normative acts to be discussed. The Ministry of Justice will promote thus the dissolution of the Special Section for Investigating Magistrates (SIIJ), while considering the opinions of magistrates who were consulted in relation to this matter and all the criticism expressed in various country reports, Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu said on December 15, at the event held in Constanta on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism). The Memorandum mentions the conclusions and recommendations regarding the SIIJ made by some European bodies such as the Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO) and the Council of Europe, the European Commission for Democracy through Law of the Council of Europe (Venice Commission), as well as the CVM Report of the European Commission. "Although the establishment of this section was found to be constitutional, the manner in which this institution carries out its activity contradicts the type of organisation of the prosecutor's offices in Romania and the hierarchical control principle," reads the Conclusions Chapter of the Memorandum. The document shows the solution adopted by the Ministry of Justice is to dissolve the SIIJ. "Seeing the recommendations included in the abovementioned European documents, the legal provisions that regulate the functioning and organisation of the SIIJ, as well as the concrete manner in which the Section has been functioning since its establishment and until now, we propose as the standpoint of the Ministry of Justice the solution of dissolving the SIIJ," reads the document. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Frames Barometer: Workforce shortage seen as top challenge to business environment in 2020 The workforce crisis, the rise of inflation, the prospects for the national currency's depreciation and the expansion of the financial gridlock are seen as the major challenges to the business environment in 2020, found the 9th "Barometer on the state of the economy" conducted by (...)



Gov't adopts memorandum on abolition of Section for Investigation of Criminal Offences in the Judiciary The government adopted at its Friday evening meeting the Justice Ministry's memorandum proposing the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Criminal Offences in the Judiciary (SIIJ). The adoption of the memorandum does not mean that the government dismantles the SIIJ, but only that (...)



EMag Boasts Record Christmas Sales eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, had a record holiday season, with a rise in sales of at least 26% over the previous year in Romania and 30% in all the countries it operates in.



The industrial revolution 4.0 in Romania, a challenge of the next decade By Jerom Bolt The discrepancy between the favorable evolution of the IT&C sector in Romania and the low level of digitization represents a challenge for the new development cycle of Romania, an analysis of the Transylvania Bank shows. The main cause of the gap is the fact that most of the (...)



Tarom Signs Deal For 9 ATR Aircraft to Refresh Fleet Flag-carrying airline Tarom has announced the signing of the lease for nine 72-seat ATR aircraft due to arrive as of February 2020. The new aircraft will be used on regional routes and replace Tarom’s current ATRs.



Insolvencies in Romania Down 24.4% in Jan-Nov The number of companies that entered insolvency in the first 11 months of 2019 dropped 24.4% compared with the same period last year, to a total of 5,830, Trade Registry data showed Friday.



Six Turkish citizens held into custody for illegally crossing border Six Turkish citizens who were caught while trying to illegally cross the border to the Republic of Moldova, in an attempt to reach to the Schengen Zone, were held into custody by the Botosani policemen, the spokeswoman of the Botosani Border Police Territorial Service (STPF), Minodora Racnea, (...)

