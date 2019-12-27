The industrial revolution 4.0 in Romania, a challenge of the next decade

The industrial revolution 4.0 in Romania, a challenge of the next decade. By Jerom Bolt The discrepancy between the favorable evolution of the IT&C sector in Romania and the low level of digitization represents a challenge for the new development cycle of Romania, an analysis of the Transylvania Bank shows. The main cause of the gap is the fact that most of the (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]