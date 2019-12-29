 
Romaniapress.com

December 29, 2019

PM Orban to pay working visit to Bussels to meet European Commission's president, NATO's secretary general
Dec 29, 2019

PM Orban to pay working visit to Bussels to meet European Commission's president, NATO's secretary general.

Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will pay a working visit to Brussels, at the headquarters of the European institutions and NATO, on January 7-9. According to a Government's release, the head of the Bucharest Executive will have meetings with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The agenda also includes meetings with European Council's President Charles Michel and European Parliament's President David Sassoli. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Gas Distributor Distrigaz Sud Gets EUR3.7M Antitrust Fine Romania's antitrust body has fined natural gas distributor Distrigaz Sud Reţele SRL (DGSR) RON17.65 million (around EUR3.7 million) for abusing its dominant position in the areas where it was licensed.

Romania's Budget Gap Widens to 3.56% of GDP in Jan-Nov Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON37.05 billion, or 3.56% of the gross domestic product, finance ministry data showed Monday.

USR's Deputy Ungureanu files complaint in the case of the burnt patient at Floreasca Hospital USR (Save Romania Union) MP Emanuel Ungureanu on Monday morning went to the General Prosecutor's Office to file a complaint in which he asks the prosecutors to investigate the medical staff involved in the case of the patient who suffered burnings on the operating table at the Bucharest (...)

Timisoara Municipality Mayor Nicolae Robu sent for trial over abuse of office Nicolae Robu, the Timisoara Municipality Mayor has been sent for trial by the prosecutors of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) in a file in which he is charged with abuse of office, the DNA informed on Monday. "The prosecutors from the National Anti-corruption Directorate - (...)

PM Orban wants estsblishment, expansion of gas networks countrywide be made on EU funds Horezu, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday, in Horezu, that the establishment and expansion of gas networks is a priority for the Government and that he will negotiate with the European Union that these investments be made with European funds. "I announce the (...)

LabMin Alexandru: Labor Inspection to have more alert field activity against unregistered work in 2020 Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The Labor Inspection will have a control plan next year to carry out an alert field activity for the detection of unregistered labor, in the context in which it is not normal for the Government to tax people for the money they do not earn, said Labor Minister (...)

Net investments in construction works exceed 35.5bn lei in first nine months of 2019 Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The net investments materialized in new construction works totaled 35.577 billion lei in the first nine months of 2019, representing 53pct of total investments, compared to 44.9pct in the same period of last year, according to data centralized by the National (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |