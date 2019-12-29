PM Orban to pay working visit to Bussels to meet European Commission's president, NATO's secretary general

PM Orban to pay working visit to Bussels to meet European Commission's president, NATO's secretary general. Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will pay a working visit to Brussels, at the headquarters of the European institutions and NATO, on January 7-9. According to a Government's release, the head of the Bucharest Executive will have meetings with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The agenda also includes meetings with European Council's President Charles Michel and European Parliament's President David Sassoli. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]