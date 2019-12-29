Net investments in construction works exceed 35.5bn lei in first nine months of 2019

Net investments in construction works exceed 35.5bn lei in first nine months of 2019. Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The net investments materialized in new construction works totaled 35.577 billion lei in the first nine months of 2019, representing 53pct of total investments, compared to 44.9pct in the same period of last year, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics. The volume of construction works, per structural elements and per construction objects, increased by a total of 27.9pct. New construction works increased by 34pct, maintenance and current repairs by 22pct and overhaul repairs by 0.8pct. By residence areas, the situation of permits issued for residential buildings during January 1-September 30, 2019 highlights an increase in the number of permits issued in the rural area by 137 permits and a decrease in the number of permits issued in urban areas by 952 compared to the same period in 2018. The regional analysis of the permits issued for residential buildings reveals increases in the following development regions: South-East (+351 permits), Center (+105), South-West Oltenia (+66) and North-West (+39). The decreases were recorded in Bucharest Ilfov (-752 permits), West (-465), South-Muntenia (-109) and North-East (-50). In the first nine months of this year, 46,437 dwellings were completed, up by 6,059 dwellings compared to January 1 to September 30, 2018. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]