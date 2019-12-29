PM Orban wants estsblishment, expansion of gas networks countrywide be made on EU funds

PM Orban wants estsblishment, expansion of gas networks countrywide be made on EU funds. Horezu, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday, in Horezu, that the establishment and expansion of gas networks is a priority for the Government and that he will negotiate with the European Union that these investments be made with European funds. "I announce the Romanians, especially those from the localities that are not connected to the gas network, that we have requested that in the financial year 2021-2027 the establishment of gas networks or the expansion of networks be eligible for financing, because that there are still localities where the gas networks started, but they were not extended. Since 2012, practically, nothing has happened in the gas field, and Romania, which is one of the countries with the richest natural gas resources, has only 36pct of the population connected to the network. I gave the example of Hungary, which has over 90pct of the population connected to the gas network, given that they do not have our gas resources, on the contrary, their resources are very small. It is a priority for us and we will ask that the establishment of gas networks in localities and the expansion of gas networks be financed from European funds," said the prime minister. Orban said that in the future allocation of European funds, a National Program for Local Development (PNDL) 3 is being considered, but, in his opinion, the investments started in the previous programs should be finalized. "Our first objective is to negotiate very carefully the partnership agreement with the European Union, through which we will determine in which direction the European money to which we are entitled through the future budget of the European Union will go, for the period 202-2027. A PNDL 3 will certainly be. It has to come somewhat complementary to the funding we receive from the European level, that is the types of projects that will be funded from the European level, local development projects. Everyone is talking about PNDL 3. I have however another vision: First we have to close PNDL 1, we have to close PNDL 2. (...) When you start an investment you have to allocate," the prime minister said. According to him, there are projects that have been started but not completed due to an "acute lack of funding". "So, our focus will be on completing PNDL 2 and PNDL 1, because there are still projects in PNDL 1 that have not been finalized due to an acute lack of funding. Look what they did this year. They opened a working front without ensuring the financial resources. We were obliged at the Emergency Ordinance for adjusting the budget to increase the budget of the Ministry of Development by over 2 billion lei so that we can pay the invoices for the works that were carried out within the PNDL 2," added Orban. Prime Minister Orban participated, on Sunday, in the events organized by the Valcea County branch of the National Liberal Party to commemorate I. Gh. Duca. He laid a wreath at the statues of the liberal leader in Ramnicu Valcea and Horezu and attended the memorial service at the Ursani Church, where the tomb of I. Gh. Duca is located. AGERPRES (RO - author: Ramona Dinca, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Gas Distributor Distrigaz Sud Gets EUR3.7M Antitrust Fine Romania's antitrust body has fined natural gas distributor Distrigaz Sud Reţele SRL (DGSR) RON17.65 million (around EUR3.7 million) for abusing its dominant position in the areas where it was licensed.



Romania's Budget Gap Widens to 3.56% of GDP in Jan-Nov Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON37.05 billion, or 3.56% of the gross domestic product, finance ministry data showed Monday.



USR's Deputy Ungureanu files complaint in the case of the burnt patient at Floreasca Hospital USR (Save Romania Union) MP Emanuel Ungureanu on Monday morning went to the General Prosecutor's Office to file a complaint in which he asks the prosecutors to investigate the medical staff involved in the case of the patient who suffered burnings on the operating table at the Bucharest (...)



Timisoara Municipality Mayor Nicolae Robu sent for trial over abuse of office Nicolae Robu, the Timisoara Municipality Mayor has been sent for trial by the prosecutors of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) in a file in which he is charged with abuse of office, the DNA informed on Monday. "The prosecutors from the National Anti-corruption Directorate - (...)



LabMin Alexandru: Labor Inspection to have more alert field activity against unregistered work in 2020 Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The Labor Inspection will have a control plan next year to carry out an alert field activity for the detection of unregistered labor, in the context in which it is not normal for the Government to tax people for the money they do not earn, said Labor Minister (...)



Net investments in construction works exceed 35.5bn lei in first nine months of 2019 Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - The net investments materialized in new construction works totaled 35.577 billion lei in the first nine months of 2019, representing 53pct of total investments, compared to 44.9pct in the same period of last year, according to data centralized by the National (...)



PM Orban to pay working visit to Bussels to meet European Commission's president, NATO's secretary general Bucharest, Dec 29 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will pay a working visit to Brussels, at the headquarters of the European institutions and NATO, on January 7-9. According to a Government's release, the head of the Bucharest Executive will have meetings with the President of the (...)

