Timisoara Municipality Mayor Nicolae Robu sent for trial over abuse of office. Nicolae Robu, the Timisoara Municipality Mayor has been sent for trial by the prosecutors of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) in a file in which he is charged with abuse of office, the DNA informed on Monday. "The prosecutors from the National Anti-corruption Directorate - the Section for corruption assimilated crimes have sent for trial nine defendants who were involved in the fraudulent sale for insignificant prices of 207 buildings, most of them located downtown the Timisoara Municipality," reads a press release of the DNA on Monday sent to AGERPRES. Therefore, the following defendants were sent for trial over abuse of office with obtaining of undue benefits for themselves or others, in repeated form (5 defendants), in simple form (4 defendants): Nicusor-Constantin Miut, at the time manager of the URBIS Timisoara Autonomous Administration, the Administration of Public Areas and the Heritage Directorate attached to the Timisoara City Hall (199 agreements); Gheorghe-Coriolan Ciuhandu, at the time Mayor of the Timisoara City (61 agreements), Ioan Cojocari, secretary of the Timisoara City Hall and direct coordinator of the Contentious Legal Service of the City Hall (61 agreements); and Nicolae Robu, until now Mayor of the Timisoara City Hall (2 agreements). In the same file, there were also sent for trial Dan Aurel Diaconu, at the time Deputy mayor of the Timisoara Municipality (one agreement), Traian-Constantin Stoia, at the time Deputy mayor of the Timisoara Municipality (one agreement), Martin Stoia, at the time head of the Heritage Department of the Directorate for Buildings, Plots of Land and Various Endowments with the Timisoara City Hall (2 agreements), Simona Virlea, at the time jurist of the Timisoara City Hall (one agreement) and Gabriela Iova, at the time jurist of the Timisoara City Hall (one agreement) The anti-corruption prosecutors have mentioned in the indictment sent to the court that, between September 1996 - January 2014, the nine civil servants working with the City Hall of Timisoara (most of them in management positions) allegedly violated their duties related to the application of Law 112/1995, while illegally selling 207 buildings belonging to the state housing fund to persons who had no right to buy them, causing a damage of 42,756,719 lei (9,514,392 euros) to the state budget.AGERPRES(RO - author : Mihai Stoica, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]