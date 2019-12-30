USR's Deputy Ungureanu files complaint in the case of the burnt patient at Floreasca Hospital

USR's Deputy Ungureanu files complaint in the case of the burnt patient at Floreasca Hospital. USR (Save Romania Union) MP Emanuel Ungureanu on Monday morning went to the General Prosecutor's Office to file a complaint in which he asks the prosecutors to investigate the medical staff involved in the case of the patient who suffered burnings on the operating table at the Bucharest Emergency Hospital Floreasca, for committing the crimes of deceiving another, forgery, use of forgery. "First of all, the press release of the College of Physicians is shameful and defiant towards the victim and her family, which was informed about the incident in the operating room as being a minor incident. For it seems like for surgeon Beuran to burn 40 per cent of a patient's body is a minor incident. The reason why I came to the Prosecutor's Office today is very clear, to ask the prosecutors to establish if the medical staff at the Floreasca Hospital who participated or coordinated the surgery, and we speak here of two surgical events, which took place on December 13 and 22, committed the crimes of deceiving another, forgery, use of forgery," stated the MP at the entry into the General Prosecutor's Office headquarters. "After hearing the baffling statements made by physician Beuran, who explained that he did not take part in the surgical event, but he just falsely signed that he was in the room the whole time, also adding that he suspected the patient was allergic to iodine, when there was no such indication in the official medical papers or any evidence showing that such testings were carried out for an iodine allergy. We also don't know if Professor Beuran was actually in the room during the surgery on December 13 or he just coordinated a medical team by phone, a medical team the members of which we don't know anything. So all these are questions that remained without an answer, as the nurses and the auxiliary nurses and the stretcher-bearers were about to carry the blame for everything," said Emanuel Ungureanu. "Most definitely, they tried to cover this entire unfortunate case, as there are several elements that lead to this conclusion. First of all, we have the administrative investigation of December 22 initiated by physician Neagoe, the head of the Floreasca Emergency Hospital. Strangely, on that day, only the auxiliary staff was asked to make statements. No physician was asked to make any statement. On December 27, the Ministry of Health asked an inspector from the State Sanitary Inspectorate, who did not hear any of the physicians who were in the operating room, he did not hear anybody, in fact, he just took over the statements made on December 22 by the auxiliary staff. It is clear thus that they tried to blame the nurses and the auxiliary nurses," said Emanuel Ungureanu. The USR MP is the first who presented the case of the woman who suffered from cancer and got burnt during a surgical intervention at the Floreasca Hospital, after which the patient died. Ungureanu published on Facebook the statements in handwriting of two nurses who revealed the flames on the burning patient were extinguished with a wash-hand basin full of water. He claimed that, according to the information provided by a nurse, the hospital management and the inspectors who came from the DSP (Public Health Directorate) tried to cover the whole affair and they didn't take any written statement from surgeon Mircea Beuran.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

AGERPRES wishes you a "Happy New Year!" The team of the AGERPRES Romanian National News Agency wishes you health, prosperity and a 2020 full of achievements. Thank you for being with us in 2019, too. The year 2020 means not just new challenges, but also development, a path in which the confidence you put into us is paramount. HAPPY (...)



Defense Minister's video conference call with commads of structures deployed to theaters of operation, external missions Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca, and Chief of Defense Staff, Lieutenant general Daniel Petrescu, on Tuesday held a video conference call with the command teams of the structures deployed to the theaters of operation and external missions in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, (...)



Over 1.72 million tourist arrivals in Bucharest in first ten months of 2019 Over 1.72 million tourist arrivals were registered in Bucharest in the first ten months of this year, the highest number being recorded in September, respectively 196,410, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Most arrivals, respectively 1.63 million (...)



"New Year's Eve 2020. Disco Night Fever" in Bucharest's Constitution Square The music hits of the 80s - 90s will be live at the biggest party between years in Bucharest - "New Year's Eve 2020. Disco Night Fever" - organized by the Capital City Hall in the Constitution Square on December 31. Among the artists who will take to the stage, on Tuesday, on the last (...)



EximBank Starts Official Steps to Acquire Banca Romaneasca, Appoints Lucian Anghel CEO of Its New Bank State-owned EximBank has officially started the process of taking over Banca Romaneasca, following approval from Romania’s central bank in mid-December and appointed Lucian Anghel chief executive officer of the newly acquired (...)



Construction Company CON-A Has Built Over RON700M Worth of Stadiums in Past Seven Years Sibiu-based builder CON-A of businessman Mircea Bulboaca has built at least five sporting facilities in the last seven years, data centralized by ZF show. Therefore, the construction company delivered stadiums worth more than 700 million lei (EUR146 million) (...)



11-month budget deficit widens to 3.56 pct of GDP Romania's 11-month general consolidated budget deficit rose to 3.56 pct of GDP from 2.8 pct at the end of October, shows data released on Monday by the Public Finance Ministry. The January - November 2019 budget execution ended with a deficit of 37.05 billion lei, compared to 28.83 billion lei (...)

