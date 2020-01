Gas Distributor Distrigaz Sud Gets EUR3.7M Antitrust Fine

Gas Distributor Distrigaz Sud Gets EUR3.7M Antitrust Fine. Romania's antitrust body has fined natural gas distributor Distrigaz Sud Reţele SRL (DGSR) RON17.65 million (around EUR3.7 million) for abusing its dominant position in the areas where it was licensed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]