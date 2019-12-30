 
Romaniapress.com

December 30, 2019

DefMin and Dutch Ambassador discuss importance of strategic dialogue between Romania and the Netherlands
Dec 30, 2019

DefMin and Dutch Ambassador discuss importance of strategic dialogue between Romania and the Netherlands.

The importance of the strategic dialogue between Romania and the Netherlands was highlighted on Monday within the discussions between National Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca and Dutch Ambassador in Bucharest Roelof van Ees, reads a National Defence Ministry (MApN) release. According to the quoted source, the meeting held at the MApN headquarters took place in the context of the periodic contacts with representatives of the Embassy of the Netherlands to Romania. "The visit to the MApN headquarters of the Dutch diplomat was a good opportunity to discuss aspects of shared interest regarding the cooperation with the Netherlands from a bilateral perspective, in an allied context, as well as in the European Union, in the context of Brexit. Within the talks, also highlighted was the importance of the strategic dialogue between Romania and the Netherlands, as well as the prospects to intensify the cooperation in the defence area, as essential elements for the security and stability of our country and the region which Romania is part of, in the current security context," the MApN press release stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

AGERPRES wishes you a "Happy New Year!" The team of the AGERPRES Romanian National News Agency wishes you health, prosperity and a 2020 full of achievements. Thank you for being with us in 2019, too. The year 2020 means not just new challenges, but also development, a path in which the confidence you put into us is paramount. HAPPY (...)

Defense Minister's video conference call with commads of structures deployed to theaters of operation, external missions Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca, and Chief of Defense Staff, Lieutenant general Daniel Petrescu, on Tuesday held a video conference call with the command teams of the structures deployed to the theaters of operation and external missions in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, (...)

Over 1.72 million tourist arrivals in Bucharest in first ten months of 2019 Over 1.72 million tourist arrivals were registered in Bucharest in the first ten months of this year, the highest number being recorded in September, respectively 196,410, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Most arrivals, respectively 1.63 million (...)

"New Year's Eve 2020. Disco Night Fever" in Bucharest's Constitution Square The music hits of the 80s - 90s will be live at the biggest party between years in Bucharest - "New Year's Eve 2020. Disco Night Fever" - organized by the Capital City Hall in the Constitution Square on December 31. Among the artists who will take to the stage, on Tuesday, on the last (...)

EximBank Starts Official Steps to Acquire Banca Romaneasca, Appoints Lucian Anghel CEO of Its New Bank State-owned EximBank has officially started the process of taking over Banca Romaneasca, following approval from Romania’s central bank in mid-December and appointed Lucian Anghel chief executive officer of the newly acquired (...)

Construction Company CON-A Has Built Over RON700M Worth of Stadiums in Past Seven Years Sibiu-based builder CON-A of businessman Mircea Bulboaca has built at least five sporting facilities in the last seven years, data centralized by ZF show. Therefore, the construction company delivered stadiums worth more than 700 million lei (EUR146 million) (...)

11-month budget deficit widens to 3.56 pct of GDP Romania's 11-month general consolidated budget deficit rose to 3.56 pct of GDP from 2.8 pct at the end of October, shows data released on Monday by the Public Finance Ministry. The January - November 2019 budget execution ended with a deficit of 37.05 billion lei, compared to 28.83 billion lei (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |