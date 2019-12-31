"New Year's Eve 2020. Disco Night Fever" in Bucharest's Constitution Square

"New Year's Eve 2020. Disco Night Fever" in Bucharest's Constitution Square. The music hits of the 80s - 90s will be live at the biggest party between years in Bucharest - "New Year's Eve 2020. Disco Night Fever" - organized by the Capital City Hall in the Constitution Square on December 31. Among the artists who will take to the stage, on Tuesday, on the last day of the year, starting 6:00 pm, there are O-Zone, Haddaway and Milli Vanilli. ''The traditional open-air New Year's Eve concert in Bucharest was inspired this year by the energy and exuberance of the disco movement and will make both nostalgics and young people hum some of the most popular lyrics from the 80s and 90s and from the beginning of the 2000s. In the six hours of party, international stars and Romanian artists will bring to 'New Year's Eve 2020. Disco Night Fever' hits that have marked entire generations', the Bucharest City Hall said in a release sent to AGERPRES. O-Zone, the trio from the Republic of Moldova, will sing on the same stage on Tuesday with Haddaway and American rapper Turbo B., the former soloist of the Snap band. The list of foreign guests is completed by the artists behind the name of Milli Vanilli Experience (Face meets Voice), who come to Bucharest for the New Year's Eve party in the Constitution Square. Among the evening's guests there are Holograf and Vunk, but also Horia Brenciu & HB Orchestra. Andre and the 3rei Sud Est will delight the public and Ovidiu Komornyik & OK Band will complete the list of artists present at "New Year's Eve 2020. Disco Night Fever". The show will end with a fireworks display. The entry is free.AGERPRES(EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]