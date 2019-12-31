 
December 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019

Defense Minister's video conference call with commads of structures deployed to theaters of operation, external missions.

Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca, and Chief of Defense Staff, Lieutenant general Daniel Petrescu, on Tuesday held a video conference call with the command teams of the structures deployed to the theaters of operation and external missions in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, the Republic of Mali and Poland. According to a Defense Ministry release, the detachment commanders briefed the DefMin about the security situation in the areas under their responsibility, the relations with the local officials and partners, with the minister expressing appreciation for the effort put by the military men into carrying out their missions away from their homeland, family, and assuring them of the support of the ministry's management. "In my own name and on behalf of the team I am heading I am conveying to you our good thoughts and assure you of the further support in everything falling under the ministry's responsibility with the improvement of the equipment and hardware, for you to be able to fulfill your missions to the specific standards. Today, on the last day of the year, I thank you for the way you are doing your duty, I assure you of all our consideration for the professionalism whereby you are carrying out your missions, for your availability for effort and sacrifice, for your camaraderie. The appreciation you earn from the command of each mission is a reason for us to take professional pride. As I said a little time ago, after the meeting with the leaders of the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, it would be pointless for us to say more, after the appreciation expressed by the commanders of the NATO structures in Kandahar and Kabul; the same appreciation comes from the commands of the other missions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Mali and Poland. May you and your families have a serene passage between years, and may the upcoming year further give you strength and power to carry out the missions entrusted to you, may you enjoy good health, may you stay safe from incidents and return home safe and well. A Happy New Year!," was Minister Nicolae Ciuca's message for the servicemen in the theaters of operation. In 2019 the Romanian Army participated in the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan with a 1,400-plus force, with approximately 120 servicemen (pilots, technical and medical personnel) in the "Carpathian Pumas" Detachment on mission in the Republic of Mali under UN mandate, and another about 250 servicemen are deployed to operations under NATO, EU, UN and OSCE command / mandate, the Defense Ministry said. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Rodica State)

