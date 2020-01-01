Hundreds of emergency situations' interventions, 31 to fires in past 24 hrs

Hundreds of emergency situations' interventions, 31 to fires in past 24 hrs. Fire fighters with the Emergency Situations' Inspectorate (ISUBIF) in the past 24 hours intervened to 399 urgency situations, namely 323 SMURD (Emergency Mobile Resuscitation and Extrication Service) ones, 31 fires, 45 of other nature, a value over the daily average recorded in this period of the year, a release by the ISUBIF sent Wednesday to AGERPRES reads. Six fires broke out due to the use of pyrotechnic means, and the SMURD fire fighters stepped in to grant medical aid. Among the serious events, the ISUBIF mentions the case of a 14-year old boy who was injured in a firecrackers' explosion. He was found unconscious, with severe head trauma, got himself stabilised and rushed to the Grigore Alexandrescu Children Hospital in Bucharest.AGERPRES(RO - autor: Oana Ghita, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]