January 1, 2020

Over 90k people at News Year's Eve show in Bucharest's Constitutiei Square
Jan 1, 2020

Over 90k people at News Year's Eve show in Bucharest's Constitutiei Square.

More than 90,000 persons attended the New Year's Eve show downtown Constitutiei Square organised by the Bucharest City Hall, a release by the mayoralty sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday reads. The event dubbed "Revelion 2020. Disco Night Fever" brought the hits of the 80s and 90s and of the beginning of the 2000s. The biggest surprise by the organisers was the performance of O-Zone from the Republic of Moldova. The three artists have had an exceptional reunion for the grand show. The crowd sang and danced with the Moldovan artists on the well-known "Dragostea din tei", " De ce plang chitarele". The audience at the "Revelion 2020. Disco Night Fever" danced, chanted and sang together with the Trinidadian-born German vocalist Haddaway, The Snap! musician from the band's glory period, the US rapper Turbo B. electrifying the square with the Euro-dance beats that have broken the world charts in the 90s. One of the most waited for their presence at the "Revelion 2020. Disco Night Fever" was that of the Milli Vanilli band reunited in a new shape, with Fabrice Morvan taking to the stage alongside John Davis. The 2020 New Year's Eve show was also the time & place where the local artists and bands, such as Andre, made up of Andreea Balan and Andreea Antonescu, along the 3rei Sud Est band, Horia Brenciu and his HB Orchestra, the Holograf and the Vunk bands have turned the night into a memorable event. The spectacular beat was also backed by the songs and voice of Cristi Minculescu (in the Cristi Minculescu, Valter & Boro concert), as well as by the unforgettable romantic lyrics and rhythm of the melodies of Ovidiu Komorniyk (from the Ovidiu Komornyik & OK Band show).AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)

