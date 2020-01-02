 
January 2, 2020

IGPF: Over 175,000 persons cleared at border checkpoints in the past two days
Jan 2, 2020

Over 175,000 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens crossed the border over the past two days, more than half of them on the outbound, the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF) informed. According to the IGPF, in the past two days (31 December 2019 - 1 January 2020), over 175,000 persons cleared at the border checkpoints, Romanian and foreign citizens, of whom approximately 97,000 on the outbound. Moreover, in the mentioned period a number of 34,800 means of transport were given clearance, of which over 19,000 exiting the country. Compared to the same period of last year, an increase of over 20 percent was recorded, but the traffic unfolds in normal conditions, with no waiting times. The pieces of information regarding the waiting times for the border control at the crossing points are on the Trafic online app which can be accessed at http://www.politiadefrontiera.ro/traficonline/. This online app shows an average value of the waiting time at the border crossing points for certain periods of time. Moreover, in these two days, following the missions conducted in the competence area - border crossing points and "green border" - the border policemen detected 31 illegal deeds, of which 20 crimes and 11 penalties, committed both by Romanian and foreign citizens. Most of the crimes were related to illegal border crossing, followed by offenses such as smuggling and customs fraud, as well as forgery and use of forgery. Also discovered independently or in collaboration with other institutions were undeclared goods (which were to be brought illegally into the country) worth 332,000 lei, which either exceeded the customs' legal provisions or raised counterfeit suspicions. Over these two days, 18 foreign citizens were refused entry to Romania as they did not meet the legal requirements, didn't have the necessary papers to justify the purpose and residence conditions or didn't hold a valid visa or a valid residence permit. According to the quoted source, 17 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country out of various legal grounds. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)

