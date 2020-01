Turkish Group Takes Over Alix Avien Cosmetics and Dalin Soap Distributor in Romania

Turkish Group Takes Over Alix Avien Cosmetics and Dalin Soap Distributor in Romania. Turkish group Sora Cosmetics has acquired Alix Avien Cosmetics, which distributes cosmetics, perfume and personal care product brands such as Alix Avien, Dalin, Sesu and XO in Romania, market sources told ZF. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]