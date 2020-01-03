 
Romaniapress.com

January 3, 2020

President Iohannis on a working visit to the land of Bavaria
Jan 3, 2020

President Iohannis on a working visit to the land of Bavaria.

President Klaus Iohannis will travel on Tuesday to the land of Bavaria for a working visit during which he is scheduled to meet with the German land's Minister-President and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), Markus Söder, the Presidential Administration informs. The head of the Romanian state will also participate in the meeting of the government of Bavaria, engaging in dialogue with the members of this institution on bilateral relations, the European current situation, and will also deliver a speech. The President will also attend the winter meeting of the CSU members of the Lower House of the German Parliament - the Bundestag, which will take place at the former Seeon Abbey, in Bavaria. On this occasion, Klaus Iohannis will present Romania's vision for the future of Europe and will dialogue on the priorities of the European agenda. The traditional early-year meeting of the CSU group in the Bundestag marks an important moment for the political life in Germany, and is intended to discuss the priorities on the agenda of the federal government and Parliament for the starting year, and look at the current challenges with guests from Germany and abroad. The upcoming meeting is all the more relevant as Germany will hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2020, the Presidential Administration notes. On the occasion of the visit, the President of Romania will also meet with the President of the Bavarian state Parliament, Ilse Aigner. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

NGOs win the day in legal battle over Bucharest's mini-Versailles Gardens The Bucharest Tribunal has suspended the building permit issued by Bucharest general mayor, Gabriela Firea, for the construction of a four-storey compound on the green space at 45 Kiseleff Blvd., an area known as the Bucharest "Versailles Gardens", independent deputy Nicusor Dan, who (...)

Finance Minister To Propose Tax Agency Digitalization As Objective of National Importance Romanian Finance Minister Florin Citu announced on Friday that we will file the necessary paperwork to propose the digitalization of national tax agency ANAF as an objective of national importance within the country’s Defense (...)

Romania Forex Reserves Drop to EUR32.926B in 2019 Romania's foreign exchange reserves declined to EUR32.926 billion at the end of December 2019 from EUR33.817 billion at the end of November, central bank data showed Friday.

Turkish Group Takes Over Alix Avien Cosmetics and Dalin Soap Distributor in Romania Turkish group Sora Cosmetics has acquired Alix Avien Cosmetics, which distributes cosmetics, perfume and personal care product brands such as Alix Avien, Dalin, Sesu and XO in Romania, market sources told ZF.

IGPF: Over 175,000 persons cleared at border checkpoints in the past two days Over 175,000 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens crossed the border over the past two days, more than half of them on the outbound, the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF) informed. According to the IGPF, in the past two days (31 December 2019 - 1 January 2020), over 175,000 persons (...)

Romania lagging behind in EU in terms of households expenditure on eating-out In 2018, Romania's households allocated only 1.9 percent of their total consumption expenditure for catering services, i.e. restaurants, cafes, bars and tea houses, the lowest percentage among the member states and three times less than the European Union average of 7 percent, according to the (...)

Over 90k people at News Year's Eve show in Bucharest's Constitutiei Square More than 90,000 persons attended the New Year's Eve show downtown Constitutiei Square organised by the Bucharest City Hall, a release by the mayoralty sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday reads. The event dubbed "Revelion 2020. Disco Night Fever" brought the hits of the 80s and 90s and of (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |