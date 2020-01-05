 
January 5, 2020

3.2 Richter scale degree earthquake on Sunday morning in Vrancea County
A 3.2 Richter scale degree earthquake occurred on Sunday morning at 4:58, Romania's time, in the Vrancea seismic area, Vrancea County, according to the information released on the website of the National Institute of Research and Development for Earth Physics (INCDFP). The earthquake occurred at a 99-km depth. The earthquake occurred near the following cities: 78km E of Brasov, 94km S of Bacau, 99km NE of Ploiesti, 117km W of Galati, 120km NW of Braila, 150km N of Bucuresti, 168km NE of Pitesti, 175km SW of Iasi, 190km E of Sibiu, 215km N of Ruse. This is the second earthquake of 2020, after the 3.4 Richter scale magnitude earthquake occurred on the first day of the new year. Last year, the most significant earthquake measured 4.7 Richter scale degrees and it took place in Suceava County on 18 May. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
