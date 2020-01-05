PM Orban to meet European and NATO leaders in Brussels

PM Orban to meet European and NATO leaders in Brussels. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will be paying a working visit to Brussels, Tuesday through Thursday, and will meet European and NATO officials, according to a Government release. Thus, on the first day of the visit, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will have a bilateral meeting with European Council President Charles Michel, followed by a series of meetings with officials of the European Commission: EU chief negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier, Neighbourhood and Enlargement European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans and EU-Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hann. On the second day of the visit to Brussels, PM Orban will be at the European Parliament, where he will have a bilateral meeting with European Parliament President David Sassoli, followed by a joint press conference. Moreover, the Romanian Prime Minister will sign in the European Parliament's book of honour and will participate in the meeting of the EPP Group of the European Parliament. Also on Wednesday, the Romanian PM will have meetings with political leaders of the European Parliament, namely EPP Group Chair Manfred Weber, as well as leaders of other parliamentary groups. Furthermore, PM Orban will have, at the European Commission seat, bilateral meetings with European Commission Executive Vice-Presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis, as well as with European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean. The schedule also includes a meeting with Romanian MEPs, which will take place at the headquarters of Romania's Permanent Representation to the EU. On Thursday, Orban will have a bilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The two officials will hold joint press statements. The visit to Brussels also includes meetings with European People's Party Chairman Donald Tusk and European People's Party Secretary General Antonio Lopez Isturiz, at the EPP headquarters. Also on Thursday, the PM will have a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, followed by a press conference of the two officials, and he will participate in an informal lunch with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana. The visit of the Romanian delegation to NATO will conclude the schedule in Brussels. The delegation accompanying PM Ludovic Orban to Brussels is made up of Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, as well as PM's state advisors Cosmin Onisii, Cristina Buzasu and Andi Manciu, the Government release also reads. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]