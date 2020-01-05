 
Romaniapress.com

January 5, 2020

PM Orban to meet European and NATO leaders in Brussels
Jan 5, 2020

PM Orban to meet European and NATO leaders in Brussels.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will be paying a working visit to Brussels, Tuesday through Thursday, and will meet European and NATO officials, according to a Government release. Thus, on the first day of the visit, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will have a bilateral meeting with European Council President Charles Michel, followed by a series of meetings with officials of the European Commission: EU chief negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier, Neighbourhood and Enlargement European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans and EU-Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hann. On the second day of the visit to Brussels, PM Orban will be at the European Parliament, where he will have a bilateral meeting with European Parliament President David Sassoli, followed by a joint press conference. Moreover, the Romanian Prime Minister will sign in the European Parliament's book of honour and will participate in the meeting of the EPP Group of the European Parliament. Also on Wednesday, the Romanian PM will have meetings with political leaders of the European Parliament, namely EPP Group Chair Manfred Weber, as well as leaders of other parliamentary groups. Furthermore, PM Orban will have, at the European Commission seat, bilateral meetings with European Commission Executive Vice-Presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis, as well as with European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean. The schedule also includes a meeting with Romanian MEPs, which will take place at the headquarters of Romania's Permanent Representation to the EU. On Thursday, Orban will have a bilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The two officials will hold joint press statements. The visit to Brussels also includes meetings with European People's Party Chairman Donald Tusk and European People's Party Secretary General Antonio Lopez Isturiz, at the EPP headquarters. Also on Thursday, the PM will have a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, followed by a press conference of the two officials, and he will participate in an informal lunch with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana. The visit of the Romanian delegation to NATO will conclude the schedule in Brussels. The delegation accompanying PM Ludovic Orban to Brussels is made up of Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, as well as PM's state advisors Cosmin Onisii, Cristina Buzasu and Andi Manciu, the Government release also reads. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Almost 300,000 Sqm of Office Space Delivered in Bucharest in 2019 Bucharest ended 2019 with 3.2 million square meters of office space stock, 296,000 square meters more of lettable area than the year before, data from real estate consultant CBRE show.

Bucharest enters among the cities that protect the health of the air and the population By Emea Riga By a decision of the local authorities, Bucharest City Hall has introduced since January 1 the Oxigen vignette. "The Oxygen vignette came into force on January 1, but we use the first period for accommodation and awareness. Possible fines will be issued from March. I will (...)

PM Orban: PNL, in favour of calling early elections The National Liberal Party (PNL) is in favor of calling early elections, a context in which a commission made up of party leaders will investigate the real possibilities to carry them out and will hold exploratory discussions with all political partners to find out their stance on the matter, (...)

Romanian President Signs 2020 Budget Bill into Law Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday a decree enacting the country’s 2020 budget law, according to the Presidential Administration.

President Iohannis promulgates 2020 state budget law President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree promulgating the Law regarding the state budget on 2020 and the decree to promulgate the Law for the State social insurance budget on 2020, the Presidential Administration informs. On December 23, the Orban Government assumed responsibility (...)

Over 12.4 mln arrivals, in tourist accommodation establishments in Romania, in first eleven months of 2019 Arrivals registered in tourist accommodation establishments in Romania, in the first eleven months of 2019, totaled 12.434 million, up 3.7 pct compared to the same period last year, according to data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). According to the cited (...)

Romania Raises RON605M Selling Sept 2023 Bonds at 3.85% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 605 million lei (EUR126.6 million) selling treasury bonds maturing in September 2023 at an average yield of 3.85%, central bank data showed.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |