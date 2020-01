Banca Transilvania Buys Back RON3.5M Worth Of Own Shares

Banca Transilvania Buys Back RON3.5M Worth Of Own Shares. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania, by assets, has repurchased 1,369,000 own shares, in the amount of RON3.55 million, within the sessions of December 30, 2019 and January 3, 2020, respectively, as per a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]