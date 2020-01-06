 
President Iohannis promulgates 2020 state budget law
President Iohannis promulgates 2020 state budget law.

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree promulgating the Law regarding the state budget on 2020 and the decree to promulgate the Law for the State social insurance budget on 2020, the Presidential Administration informs. On December 23, the Orban Government assumed responsibility in the joint chambers of Parliament on the draft of the Law regarding the state budget on 2020. "Our objective was to succeed, until December 31, to adopt a draft budget and social insurance budget. (...) We are using as a first a means to adopt the state budget that has not been used before - the procedure of committing the responsibility of the Government. It's a procedure found in the Constitution and, unlike the OUG [Government Emergency Ordinance - e.n.], it has aspects that make it more democratic. We surprised with the commitment of responsibility. (...) We have approved many amendments formulated by MPs. If there are formations that consider the law should not enter into force, they have at their disposal the instrument of the censure motion," stated Prime Minister Ludovic Orban at the time. He mentioned that the budget is built on real data and on an economic growth of 4.1 pct, an inflation rate of 3.1 pct, and an average exchange rate of 4.75 lei for a euro. The chairpersons of the two Chambers of Parliament filed complaints with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the commitment of responsibility of the Government for the state budget's adoption. The Constitutional Court of Romania established the date of January 10 as the term to remit points of view by the Government and Parliament regarding the existence of a legal conflict on the topic of the State Budget Law on 2020, for which the Executive took responsibility. "According to the procedure provided by art. 35, para (1) of Law no. 47/1992, the Constitutional Court established the term of January 10, 2020 for the parties in conflict to express, in writing their point of view regarding the content of the conflicts and the possible ways to solve them," the CCR showed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

