Over 12.4 mln arrivals, in tourist accommodation establishments in Romania, in first eleven months of 2019

Over 12.4 mln arrivals, in tourist accommodation establishments in Romania, in first eleven months of 2019. Arrivals registered in tourist accommodation establishments in Romania, in the first eleven months of 2019, totaled 12.434 million, up 3.7 pct compared to the same period last year, according to data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). According to the cited source, between January 1 - November 30, 2019, out of the total number of arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments, the arrivals of Romanian tourists accounted for 79.7 pct, while the arrivals of foreign tourists stood at 20.3 pct. Regarding the arrivals of foreign tourists in tourist units, the highest share was held by those from Europe (74.3 pct of the total number of foreign tourists), of whom 84.4 pct were from the countries belonging to the European Union. As regards overnight stays in tourist accommodation establishments in Romania, between January and November 2019, they reached 28.178 million, an increase of 5.1 pct compared to those recorded in the first 11 months of 2018. During the first 11 months of this year, the average length of stay was 2.3 days for Romanian tourists, respectively two days for foreign tourists. The net use index of accommodation establishments was 34.8 pct on total tourist accommodation establishments, up 1.7 percentage points compared to the first 11 months of the previous year. Higher rates of use were registered in hotels (43.7 pct), bungalows (31.8 pct), tourist villas (28.5 pct), accommodation on ships (27.3 pct), hostels (25, 8 pct), campsites (23.5 pct) and boarding houses (22.6 pct). At the same time, the arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, registered at the border checkpoints, between January and November 2019 amounted to 11.895 million, up by 9.4 pct compared to the same period of the previous year. The road and air means of transport were the most used for the arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, accounting for 74.5 pct, respectively 22.9 pct of the total number of arrivals. Departures of the Romanian visitors abroad, registered at the border checkpoints, stood at 21.610 million, up by 9.5 pct compared to the similar period of 2018. The road and air means of transport were the most used for departures abroad, accounting for 68, 7 pct, respectively 30.7 pct of the total number of departures. In November 2019, out of the total number of arrivals, those of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation establishments accounted for 80.5 pct, while foreign tourists accounted for 19.5 pct. Regarding the arrivals of foreign tourists in tourist accommodation establishments, the highest share was hailed from Europe (73.8 pct of the total foreign tourists), and of these 81.6 pct were from the countries belonging to the European Union.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Fondul Proprietatea Seeks to Buy Back 200 Million Shares Fondul Proprietatea, one of the largest issuers on the Romanian capital market and minority holder in various major state companies, said Tuesday it plans to buy back 200 million of its own shares.



Patria Credit IFN Gets EUR2.5M EFSE Loan to Fund Farmers Patria Credit, the non-banking financial institution owned by Patria Bank Group, which funds farmers and farming micro-enterprises, received a EUR2.5 million loan from the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE), it said in a press release (...)



Golden jubilee of first round-the-world trip by a TAROM-operated aircraft January 7 this year marks the 50th anniversary of a round-the-world trip by a TAROM IL-18 aircraft, which took 80 hours of flight on a distance of 47,000 kilometers, with stopovers in several major cities around the globe. The flight route was: 'Baneasa' Bucharest Airport - Karachi - New Delhi (...)



Electroputere Craiova Denies Production Halt, Says No Decision Was Made Romanian power transformers producer Electroputere Craiova on Tuesday denied plans to shut down production saying no decision was made in this respect by the board of directors.



Klaus Iohannis: Romania contributes, with enthusiasm and full involvement, in shaping of EU future AGERPRES special correspondent Loredana Ciobanu reports: President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the annual meeting of the Parliamentary Group of the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) that Romania represents an important partner within the EU and our country contributes to "the (...)



Local Spirits Producer Prodal 94 Acquires Two Bottled Water Companies Prodal 94, which makes Stalinskaya vodka and Wembley gin in Romania has received antitrust clearance to acquire Lipomin SA and Carpatina SA, which make bottled water brands Lipova and Carpatina.



Developer One United Properties Relocates HQ to North Gate Offices in Bucharest Romanian real estate developer One United Properties, owned by Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Capitanu, will occupy over 15% of the office space in the North Gate office project in Bucharest.

