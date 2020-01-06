Patria Credit IFN Gets EUR2.5M EFSE Loan to Fund FarmersPatria Credit, the non-banking financial institution owned by Patria Bank Group, which funds farmers and farming micro-enterprises, received a EUR2.5 million loan from the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE), it said in a press release (...)
Golden jubilee of first round-the-world trip by a TAROM-operated aircraftJanuary 7 this year marks the 50th anniversary of a round-the-world trip by a TAROM IL-18 aircraft, which took 80 hours of flight on a distance of 47,000 kilometers, with stopovers in several major cities around the globe.
The flight route was: 'Baneasa' Bucharest Airport - Karachi - New Delhi (...)