January 6, 2020

Romanian President Signs 2020 Budget Bill into Law
Romanian President Signs 2020 Budget Bill into Law.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday a decree enacting the country’s 2020 budget law, according to the Presidential Administration.

