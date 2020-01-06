PM Orban: PNL, in favour of calling early elections

PM Orban: PNL, in favour of calling early elections. The National Liberal Party (PNL) is in favor of calling early elections, a context in which a commission made up of party leaders will investigate the real possibilities to carry them out and will hold exploratory discussions with all political partners to find out their stance on the matter, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the PNL chairperson, stated on Monday, after the Liberals' Executive Committee. "Instead, it will be necessary to prepare very well for this procedure. In this regard, we have established a commission consisting of yours truly, as leader of the PNL, first vice-president Raluca Turcan and the Mr Secretary Robert Sighiartau, in order to investigate the real possibilities for organizing early elections, hold exploratory discussions with all political partners to see exactly what their stance is regarding this procedure to organize early elections," said Orban. He added that, in this regard, he will also order a comprehensive sociological analysis, given that, according to the prime minister, ''governing is extremely difficult with the current Parliament,'' which is still the mirror of the people's vote in December 2016 and which retains as the main party represented in Parliament the Social Democratic Party (PSD), that uses all possible tricks, procedures and maneuvers to sabotage the government and to try to prevent the adoption of important normative acts or to delay the entry into force of important normative acts. And also to adopt legislative proposals that will create negative effects in the economy and in society." "The local elections can be organized between May 24 and June 14. I repeat, I have said very clearly that there are certain conditions that must be met in order to trigger this early election procedure, that is, you have to have a significant number of parliamentarians who are close to 50 percent, to give you the guarantee that they will not vote on the investiture of two successive governments. Inasmuch as, if we do not have this guarantee, we could end up in the situation where we start the procedure and, at the second investiture of the Government, the PSD, Pro Romania, that do not want early elections, will vote on the Government's investiture (...) We, should we make the decision to call early elections, the PNL parliamentarians and of the other political partners who clearly support the idea of early elections will pledge not to vote on the investiture of two successive governments, so that it comes down to the constitutional situation in which the President of Romania can dissolve Parliament," Orban explained.AGERPRES(RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Fondul Proprietatea Seeks to Buy Back 200 Million Shares Fondul Proprietatea, one of the largest issuers on the Romanian capital market and minority holder in various major state companies, said Tuesday it plans to buy back 200 million of its own shares.



Patria Credit IFN Gets EUR2.5M EFSE Loan to Fund Farmers Patria Credit, the non-banking financial institution owned by Patria Bank Group, which funds farmers and farming micro-enterprises, received a EUR2.5 million loan from the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE), it said in a press release (...)



Golden jubilee of first round-the-world trip by a TAROM-operated aircraft January 7 this year marks the 50th anniversary of a round-the-world trip by a TAROM IL-18 aircraft, which took 80 hours of flight on a distance of 47,000 kilometers, with stopovers in several major cities around the globe. The flight route was: 'Baneasa' Bucharest Airport - Karachi - New Delhi (...)



Electroputere Craiova Denies Production Halt, Says No Decision Was Made Romanian power transformers producer Electroputere Craiova on Tuesday denied plans to shut down production saying no decision was made in this respect by the board of directors.



Klaus Iohannis: Romania contributes, with enthusiasm and full involvement, in shaping of EU future AGERPRES special correspondent Loredana Ciobanu reports: President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the annual meeting of the Parliamentary Group of the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) that Romania represents an important partner within the EU and our country contributes to "the (...)



Local Spirits Producer Prodal 94 Acquires Two Bottled Water Companies Prodal 94, which makes Stalinskaya vodka and Wembley gin in Romania has received antitrust clearance to acquire Lipomin SA and Carpatina SA, which make bottled water brands Lipova and Carpatina.



Developer One United Properties Relocates HQ to North Gate Offices in Bucharest Romanian real estate developer One United Properties, owned by Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Capitanu, will occupy over 15% of the office space in the North Gate office project in Bucharest.

