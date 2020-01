Romania to See Economic Growth of 2.6% to 3.5%, Leu to Lose Ground Against Euro in 2020



Economic analysts expect economic growth of 2.6% to 3.5% for Romania and a leu depreciation of 2% to 4% in 2020, mainly due to the worsening of the budget and current account deficit.