President Iohannis meets Minister President of Bavaria Soder; Soder: Romania is a very important partner in Europe. AGERPRES special correspondent Loredana Ciobanu reports: President Klaus Iohannis, who is paying a working visit to the Land of Bavaria on Tuesday, had a meeting in Munich with Minister President of Bavaria Markus Soder. "It is known that the relations between Romania and Bavaria are special. We have a relation which has been going on for many years. I believe it's important to signal that our relation, for both Romania and Germans of Romania living in Bavaria, represents a special bridge between Romania and Bavaria," President Iohannis stated. He mentioned that there will be a meeting of the Romania-Bavaria Joint Committee, "a very important aspect not only for the political relations, but also for the economic relations." "Today, we have the opportunity to talk about European topics. In this regard, I am sure that we will also talk about what we've done in Europe, (...) Romania, during its exercise as Presidency of the European Union Council received a lot of support from the Bavarian Government. We will tackle topics such as Brexit, the multiannual budget and others. I believe that together we'll manage to get to some positive conclusions," Klaus Iohannis pointed out. Minister President of Bavaria Markus Soder welcomed Klaus Iohannis's re-election as president and underscored that Romania represents an important partner. "Romania is a very important partner in Europe, for Bavaria it is very important. (...) We are the ones who build bridges for Europe. We believe that this Europe is not only managed from Brussels and it doesn't move just between Germany and France, but there is also this interest and partnership in the smaller countries of Europe. Romania, from a geographical point of view, is very important for Europe. Even more important is the respect between the two countries," Markus Soder stated. President Klaus Iohannis is paying a working visit to the Land of Bavaria on Tuesday. On this occasion, he is attending the meeting of the Bavarian Government, where he will deliver a speech and carry out a dialogue with members of this forum regarding the bilateral relations and the European topical issues. Iohannis will also attend the annual meeting of the parliamentary group of the Christian Social Union (CSU) of Bundestag (theLower Chamber of Parliament), which takes place at Seeon Abbey in Bavaria. On this occasion, Klaus Iohannis will present Romania's vision regarding the future of Europe and he will also carry out a dialogue about the European agenda priorities. During the working visit, Iohannis will also meet with President of the Landtag of Bavaria Ilse Aigner.