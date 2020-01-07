 
Romaniapress.com

January 7, 2020

President Iohannis meets Minister President of Bavaria Soder; Soder: Romania is a very important partner in Europe
Jan 7, 2020

President Iohannis meets Minister President of Bavaria Soder; Soder: Romania is a very important partner in Europe.

AGERPRES special correspondent Loredana Ciobanu reports: President Klaus Iohannis, who is paying a working visit to the Land of Bavaria on Tuesday, had a meeting in Munich with Minister President of Bavaria Markus Soder. "It is known that the relations between Romania and Bavaria are special. We have a relation which has been going on for many years. I believe it's important to signal that our relation, for both Romania and Germans of Romania living in Bavaria, represents a special bridge between Romania and Bavaria," President Iohannis stated. He mentioned that there will be a meeting of the Romania-Bavaria Joint Committee, "a very important aspect not only for the political relations, but also for the economic relations." "Today, we have the opportunity to talk about European topics. In this regard, I am sure that we will also talk about what we've done in Europe, (...) Romania, during its exercise as Presidency of the European Union Council received a lot of support from the Bavarian Government. We will tackle topics such as Brexit, the multiannual budget and others. I believe that together we'll manage to get to some positive conclusions," Klaus Iohannis pointed out. Minister President of Bavaria Markus Soder welcomed Klaus Iohannis's re-election as president and underscored that Romania represents an important partner. "Romania is a very important partner in Europe, for Bavaria it is very important. (...) We are the ones who build bridges for Europe. We believe that this Europe is not only managed from Brussels and it doesn't move just between Germany and France, but there is also this interest and partnership in the smaller countries of Europe. Romania, from a geographical point of view, is very important for Europe. Even more important is the respect between the two countries," Markus Soder stated. President Klaus Iohannis is paying a working visit to the Land of Bavaria on Tuesday. On this occasion, he is attending the meeting of the Bavarian Government, where he will deliver a speech and carry out a dialogue with members of this forum regarding the bilateral relations and the European topical issues. Iohannis will also attend the annual meeting of the parliamentary group of the Christian Social Union (CSU) of Bundestag (theLower Chamber of Parliament), which takes place at Seeon Abbey in Bavaria. On this occasion, Klaus Iohannis will present Romania's vision regarding the future of Europe and he will also carry out a dialogue about the European agenda priorities. During the working visit, Iohannis will also meet with President of the Landtag of Bavaria Ilse Aigner. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Turn of events: Exxon Mobil plan to continue to perform the role as operator in advancing the Neptun Deep project in Romania By Constantin Radut While the discussions in the Romanian media have taken on a surrealist ambition regarding the imminent sale of ExxonMobile's participation in the Neptun Deep project, developed in Romania, the spokesman of the American company brings a point of view that overturns all the (...)

BNR Board of Directors has decided to maintain monetary policy interest rate at 2.5pct The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided in Wednesday's meeting to maintain the monetary policy interest rate at 2.5 percent per year, according to a statement sent to AGERPRES. Moreover, the Board decided to maintain the interest rate for the deposit facility at 1.5 (...)

OMV Petrom Signs Agreement to Transfer 40 Fields to Dacian Petroleum Romanian oil and gas company Romania OMV Petrom said Wednesday it has reached an agreement for the transfer of 40 onshore oil and gas fields in Romania to Dacian Petroleum.

Central Bank Sees Heightened Risks to Inflation in Election Year Heightened uncertainties and risks surrounding the inflation outlook stem from the fiscal and income policy stance, given the domestic election calendar, central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said Wednesday after this year's first monetary policy (...)

UDMR's Korodi Attila: We want early elections The leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies, Korodi Attila, said on Wednesday, in Miercurea Ciuc, that the party he represents supports the organization of early elections, so that Romania has a more stable government from the (...)

Mazda Sales In Romania Up 23% To Nearly 2,800 Units In 2019 Sales of Japanese automaker Mazda on the Romanian market grew 23% on the year in 2019, to 2,781 units, being the seventh consecutive year of double-digit growth in Romanian sales, according to company data.

Euler Hermes: Romania Economy To Slow Down Growth Rate To 2.8% In 2020 Romania’s economy will slow down its growth rate down to 2.8% in 2020, according to estimates by Euler Hermes analysts, in the context of falling global demand, continuous commercial tensions and a much more reduced growth in the eurozone – the main export destination of (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |