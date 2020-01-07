BT Analyst: Private Consumption, Main Component Of GDP, To Slow Down Growth At 5% In 2020

BT Analyst: Private Consumption, Main Component Of GDP, To Slow Down Growth At 5% In 2020. Private consumption, the main component of the gross domestic product (GDP), will be slowing down its annual growth rate, from 7.3% in 2018, to 5.3% in 2019 and 5% in 2020, respectively, amid perspectives of rebalancing the domestic economic policy, stated Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]