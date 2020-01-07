 
Deloitte: Romania M&A Market Tops EUR4B In 2019, A Record High Of Last 10 Years
Jan 7, 2020

Romania’s mergers & acquisitions (M&A) market reached 110 transactions in 2019, the highest level of the last ten years, and was estimated at EUR4–4.4 billion, considering the overall disclosed and undisclosed transaction amounts, compared with EUR3.8-EUR4.3 billion in 2018, while disclosed (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Turn of events: Exxon Mobil plan to continue to perform the role as operator in advancing the Neptun Deep project in Romania By Constantin Radut While the discussions in the Romanian media have taken on a surrealist ambition regarding the imminent sale of ExxonMobile's participation in the Neptun Deep project, developed in Romania, the spokesman of the American company brings a point of view that overturns all the (...)

BNR Board of Directors has decided to maintain monetary policy interest rate at 2.5pct The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided in Wednesday's meeting to maintain the monetary policy interest rate at 2.5 percent per year, according to a statement sent to AGERPRES. Moreover, the Board decided to maintain the interest rate for the deposit facility at 1.5 (...)

OMV Petrom Signs Agreement to Transfer 40 Fields to Dacian Petroleum Romanian oil and gas company Romania OMV Petrom said Wednesday it has reached an agreement for the transfer of 40 onshore oil and gas fields in Romania to Dacian Petroleum.

Central Bank Sees Heightened Risks to Inflation in Election Year Heightened uncertainties and risks surrounding the inflation outlook stem from the fiscal and income policy stance, given the domestic election calendar, central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said Wednesday after this year's first monetary policy (...)

UDMR's Korodi Attila: We want early elections The leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies, Korodi Attila, said on Wednesday, in Miercurea Ciuc, that the party he represents supports the organization of early elections, so that Romania has a more stable government from the (...)

Mazda Sales In Romania Up 23% To Nearly 2,800 Units In 2019 Sales of Japanese automaker Mazda on the Romanian market grew 23% on the year in 2019, to 2,781 units, being the seventh consecutive year of double-digit growth in Romanian sales, according to company data.

Euler Hermes: Romania Economy To Slow Down Growth Rate To 2.8% In 2020 Romania’s economy will slow down its growth rate down to 2.8% in 2020, according to estimates by Euler Hermes analysts, in the context of falling global demand, continuous commercial tensions and a much more reduced growth in the eurozone – the main export destination of (...)

 

