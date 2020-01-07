Deloitte: Romania M&A Market Tops EUR4B In 2019, A Record High Of Last 10 Years

Romania's mergers & acquisitions (M&A) market reached 110 transactions in 2019, the highest level of the last ten years, and was estimated at EUR4–4.4 billion, considering the overall disclosed and undisclosed transaction amounts, compared with EUR3.8-EUR4.3 billion in 2018, while disclosed (...)