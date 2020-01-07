Polish company PGNiG is not engaged to the Exxon business in Neptune Deep

Polish company PGNiG is not engaged to the Exxon business in Neptune Deep. By Constantin Radut The National News Agency, Agerpres, yesterday launched a new fake news, showing that "the Americans from ExxonMobil are negotiating with the Russians from Lukoil and with the Poles from PGNiG to sell the 50% stake in the Neptun Deep oil field in the Black Sea". The news is (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]