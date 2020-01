Local Spirits Producer Prodal 94 Acquires Two Bottled Water Companies

Local Spirits Producer Prodal 94 Acquires Two Bottled Water Companies. Prodal 94, which makes Stalinskaya vodka and Wembley gin in Romania has received antitrust clearance to acquire Lipomin SA and Carpatina SA, which make bottled water brands Lipova and Carpatina. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]