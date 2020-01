Patria Credit IFN Gets EUR2.5M EFSE Loan to Fund Farmers

Patria Credit IFN Gets EUR2.5M EFSE Loan to Fund Farmers. Patria Credit, the non-banking financial institution owned by Patria Bank Group, which funds farmers and farming micro-enterprises, received a EUR2.5 million loan from the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE), it said in a press release (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]