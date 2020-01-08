PM Orban's working visit to Brussels continues; meeting with EP President Sassoli, on agenda

PM Orban's working visit to Brussels continues; meeting with EP President Sassoli, on agenda. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban continues his three-day visit to Brussels on Wednesday. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban is meeting on Wednesday with European Parliament President David Sassoli and afterwards the two officials are to hold a joint press conference. Furthermore, the PM will sign in the European Parliament's book of honour and will participate in the meeting of the European People's Party (EPP) Group of the European Parliament. Also on Wednesday, PM Orban will have meetings with EPP Group Chair Manfred Weber, as well as with leaders of other parliamentary groups, including with Chair of the Renew Europe Group Dacian Ciolos. Moreover, the PM will have, at the European Commission headquarters, bilateral meetings with European Commission Executive Vice-Presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis, as well as with European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean. The schedule also includes a meeting with Romanian MEPs, which will take place at the headquarters of Romania's Permanent Representation to the EU. On Tuesday, on the first day of this visit, the Prime Minister met with European Council President Charles Michel. The Executive head also discussed with EU chief negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier, Neighbourhood and Enlargement European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans and EU-Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hann. The PM's working visit to Brussels concludes on Thursday, when he is scheduled to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO officials. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]