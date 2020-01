Euler Hermes: Romania Economy To Slow Down Growth Rate To 2.8% In 2020

Euler Hermes: Romania Economy To Slow Down Growth Rate To 2.8% In 2020. Romania’s economy will slow down its growth rate down to 2.8% in 2020, according to estimates by Euler Hermes analysts, in the context of falling global demand, continuous commercial tensions and a much more reduced growth in the eurozone – the main export destination of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]