Finance Minister Pledges to Raise Private Pension Contributions to 6% in 2021

Finance Minister Pledges to Raise Private Pension Contributions to 6% in 2021. Romania's government will raise contributions to mandatory private pensions (Pillar II) to reach 6% of contributors' gross wage from the current share of 3.75%, finance minister Florin Citu said late Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]