January 8, 2020

Romanian Foreign Minister, on Iran-U.S. conflict: We noted a series of concerning developments and tension escalation.

Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu has said in Brussels on Wednesday that in the context of the Iran-U.S. conflict there is a series of "concerning developments and an escalation of tensions," and Romania is making a firm call "to de-escalation." "We have noted a series of concerning developments and an escalation of tensions - firm promises of direct retaliation or through some proxies. Moreover, we have seen new attacks on the facility of the anti-Daesh coalition, acting in Iraq," Aurescu said. He also brought to mind the resolution that the Iraqi Parliament adopted to demand the foreign military forces to leave the Iraqi territory, "which, nevertheless, doesn't contribute to ease the situation, particularly taking into account that the forces of the Coalition against Daesh are aimed at training Iraqi military to respond to the challenge represented by the Islamic State." "We have equally noted a statement of Iran under which it further disengages the participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program, which, as well, doesn't contribute to a positive evolution in this file," the Romanian Foreign Minister pointed out. In this context, Aurescu said, "Iran's missile attack on bases in Iraq hosting U.S. servicemen and those of the Coalition against Daesh does not contribute in any case and in any way to the reduction of tensions in Iraq and in the region, but on the contrary, it can lead to an additional deterioration of the security situation in Iraq and in the neighbourhood." "It is a possible severe deterioration of this situation. Therefore, Romania is firmly reiterating its call to de-escalation," Bogdan Aurescu underscored. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)

