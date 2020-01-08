MAE sends condolences to families of victims after Ukrainian jet crash in Tehran

MAE sends condolences to families of victims after Ukrainian jet crash in Tehran. The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sends its condolences to the families of the victims aboard the Ukrainian plane which crashed in Teheran, reads a message posted on the Twitter page of the Ministry. "Sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Ukrainian airplane that crashed, which was supposed to fly from Teheran to Kiev," reads the MAE message posted on the online platform. A Boeing 737-NG airplane of the Ukraine International Airlines has crashed on Wednesday shortly after taking off from the Imam Khomeini Airport in Teheran. The airplane crashed near the airport and was engulfed in flames. A number of 82 Iranians and 63 Canadians were aboard the plane, Ukrainian diplomacy head Vadim Pristaiko said, according to AFP. Moreover, eleven Ukrainians (two passengers and nine crew members), ten Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British were also aboard the plane. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]