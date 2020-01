Mazda Sales In Romania Up 23% To Nearly 2,800 Units In 2019

Mazda Sales In Romania Up 23% To Nearly 2,800 Units In 2019. Sales of Japanese automaker Mazda on the Romanian market grew 23% on the year in 2019, to 2,781 units, being the seventh consecutive year of double-digit growth in Romanian sales, according to company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]