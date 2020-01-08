UDMR's Korodi Attila: We want early elections

UDMR's Korodi Attila: We want early elections. The leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies, Korodi Attila, said on Wednesday, in Miercurea Ciuc, that the party he represents supports the organization of early elections, so that Romania has a more stable government from the point of view of the parliamentary support. He added that it may be considered that chances for early election to take place have increased. "Last autumn, the data showed that there was no chance for early elections. Now, many more MPs think this step is important because, with such a divided parliament, it is difficult to make important decisions through Parliament. (...) We are therefore in favour of early elections. Of course, it is not easy to reach early elections. But if it depends on the UDMR, the UDMR will say 'yes'. We want early elections, we want them around the time of the local elections but not on the same day, because the Constitutional Court does not allow it, but around the local elections and then, starting with summer, Romania will have a much more stable government in terms of parliamentary support," said Korodi Attila. "We are prepared [for early elections], because we, given that we represent an ethnic community, do not actually function as a political party, we have a different relationship with the Hungarian community than a classical political party can have and we are ready at any time to participate in elections that take place in time or ahead the schedule. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gina Stefan, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]