 
Romaniapress.com

January 8, 2020

UDMR's Korodi Attila: We want early elections
Jan 8, 2020

UDMR's Korodi Attila: We want early elections.

The leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies, Korodi Attila, said on Wednesday, in Miercurea Ciuc, that the party he represents supports the organization of early elections, so that Romania has a more stable government from the point of view of the parliamentary support. He added that it may be considered that chances for early election to take place have increased. "Last autumn, the data showed that there was no chance for early elections. Now, many more MPs think this step is important because, with such a divided parliament, it is difficult to make important decisions through Parliament. (...) We are therefore in favour of early elections. Of course, it is not easy to reach early elections. But if it depends on the UDMR, the UDMR will say 'yes'. We want early elections, we want them around the time of the local elections but not on the same day, because the Constitutional Court does not allow it, but around the local elections and then, starting with summer, Romania will have a much more stable government in terms of parliamentary support," said Korodi Attila. "We are prepared [for early elections], because we, given that we represent an ethnic community, do not actually function as a political party, we have a different relationship with the Hungarian community than a classical political party can have and we are ready at any time to participate in elections that take place in time or ahead the schedule. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gina Stefan, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Trade Deficit Widens To EUR15.510B In January-November 2019 Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of EUR15.510 billion in the first eleven months of 2019, EUR2.105 billion higher compared with the same period in 2018, data from the country's statistics board showed Thursday.

Romania Unemployment Rate Stays At 4% In November 2019 Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 4% in November 2019, the same as in October 2019, data from the country's statistics board showed Thursday.

Leroy Merlin Sees Double Digit Growth in 2019, Expects It to Continue in 2020 French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin posted double digit rise in sales in Romania in 2019, a year CEO Frédéric Lamy describes as outstanding. As a result, the sales reached half a billion euros.

KEIA Mineral Water Bottler Ends 2019 with 18% Higher Revenue Nicoltana, the bottler of the KEIA and Izvorul dintre Brazi mineral water brands, ended 2019 with growth of 18% in revenue compared with 2018, the company says. Nicoltana posted 35.7 milion lei (some EUR8 million) revenue in 2018, so its 2019 revenue must have stood at more than RON42 (...)

Old Three-Room Apartment Prices in Bucharest up 5.3% in 2019 The average prices of the three-room apartment in Bucharest built in the ‘80s rose by 5.3% in 2019, according to real estate consultant SVN Romania.

PM Orban's last day of working visit to Brussels; to meet EC President and NATO Secretary General Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday, the last day of his working visit to Brussels, has scheduled meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. In the first half of the day, Orban will have talks with European Commission (...)

PM Orban: I believe Romanian MEPs should coordinate standpoints to support the country's interests AGERPRES special correspondent Dana Piciu reports: Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Wednesday that at the European Parliament level all the representatives of Romania, regardless of the party they belong to, should have a very close dialogue and they should coordinate their standpoints in (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |