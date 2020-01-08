BNR Board of Directors has decided to maintain monetary policy interest rate at 2.5pct

BNR Board of Directors has decided to maintain monetary policy interest rate at 2.5pct. The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided in Wednesday's meeting to maintain the monetary policy interest rate at 2.5 percent per year, according to a statement sent to AGERPRES. Moreover, the Board decided to maintain the interest rate for the deposit facility at 1.5 percent per year and the interest rate for the credit facility at 3.5 percent per year and to keep the current levels of the minimum reserve rates applicable to the liabilities in lei and in currency of credit institutions. The BNR reports that the annual CPI inflation rate went down in October to 3.4 percent, from 3.5 percent in September, but in November it rose to 3.8 percent, above the target range, in line with the most recent medium-term forecast. The advance compared to September was mainly due to higher prices of vegetables and fruits, but also to the acceleration of basic inflation. The decisions of the Board of Directors of the BNR are aimed at ensuring and maintaining price stability in the medium term, in a way that contributes to achieving a sustainable economic growth and in so far as financial stability is maintained.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]