Leroy Merlin Sees Double Digit Growth in 2019, Expects It to Continue in 2020. French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin posted double digit rise in sales in Romania in 2019, a year CEO Frédéric Lamy describes as outstanding. As a result, the sales reached half a billion euros. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]