 
Romaniapress.com

January 9, 2020

PM Orban's last day of working visit to Brussels; to meet EC President and NATO Secretary General
Jan 9, 2020

PM Orban's last day of working visit to Brussels; to meet EC President and NATO Secretary General.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday, the last day of his working visit to Brussels, has scheduled meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. In the first half of the day, Orban will have talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, followed by joint press statements. Also on Thursday, the Romanian PM will be meeting European People's Party Secretary General Antonio Lopez Isturiz. The PM's visit agenda also includes a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, followed by a press conference of the two officials. PM Orban will also visit the headquarters of Romania's Permanent Delegation to NATO and will meet Delegation members. PM Ludovic Orban started his working visit to Brussels on Tuesday. During this visit, he had talks with European Council, European Commission and European Parliament officials. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

IntMin Vela: Romania needs pilots, both for SMURD and for commercial aviation In order to meet Romania's need for pilots, beside the option of retired pilots returning to service, there is also the alternative of co-opting young people into joining such a rewarding profession, Interior Minister Marcel Vela declared, on Friday, in western Timisoara. The minister stressed (...)

ForMin Aurescu: Romania supports increased NATO role in Middle East and in combating terrorism Romania supports an increased role of NATO in the Middle East region and in combating terrorism, stated, on Friday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu in Brussels, before the extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, called by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs (...)

Government to Postpone Bill Doubling Child Allowances Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Friday that the government will postpone the coming into force of a law that woudl double child allowances until it finds the financial resources to support it.

Bucharest's Mayor Firea calls on Gov't to apply "polluter pays" principle for polluting vehicles General Mayor of Bucharest Gabriela Firea calls on the Government to apply the "polluter pays" principle for polluting vehicles. "I demand that the Government apply 'the polluter pays' principle for polluting vehicles. I have taken a measure locally, the 'Oxygen' vignette, but if (...)

Iranian Ambassador, on Ukrainian airliner crashed near Tehran: Authorities invited other countries to join investigation The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bucharest, Morteza Aboutalebi, stated on Friday, in a press conference, that the Iranian authorities invited experts from several countries to participate in the investigation regarding the Ukrainian airliner that crashed near Tehran, and that (...)

Romanian PM Ludovic Orban agreement with president on early general elections Romanian Liberal PM Ludovic Orban, who is forced to govern without a clear majority in a Parliament dominated by Social Democrats, is moving towards early elections. He said on Friday he and President Klaus Iohannis have convened to organise early elections, which both see as the best solution (...)

PM Orban, President Iohannis say early elections, best for Romania Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Friday having decided with President Klaus Iohannis that holding early elections will be the best solution now for Romania. "The President of Romania and I have decided that it is best for Romania to hold early elections. The Romanians have made it (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |